New Suit - Trafficking Victim Protection Act

Deutsche Bank is facing a class action in New York Southern District Court on behalf of women who were sexually trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. The suit, filed on Wednesday, accuses Deutsche Bank of violating the Trafficking Victim Protection Act by financially benefitting from Epstein’s sex trafficking and by providing financial support for Epstein’s organization between 2013 and 2018. The case was jointly filed by Boies Schiller Flexner and Edwards Pottinger LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-10018, Doe 1 v. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft et al.