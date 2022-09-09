New Suit

The United States Twirling Association was hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by DiCello Levitt Gutzler and Ciano & Goldwasser on behalf of anonymous plaintiffs, accuses the defendant of failing to provide proper supervision during a trip to Lima, Peru, during which one of the plaintiffs was sexually assaulted. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05399, Doe 1 et al. v. United States Twirling Association Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 09, 2022, 7:02 PM