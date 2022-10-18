New Suit - Civil Rights

Members of Patriot Front, described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist group, were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by residents of Richmond, Virginia's historically Black Battery Park neighborhood, accuses the defendants of conspiring to vandalize a mural of tennis icon Arthur Ashe in an act of racial harassment and intimidation. The case, which alleges violation of the Ku Klux Klan Act, is backed by Hunton Andrews Kurth; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00670, Doe 1 et al v. Patriot Front et al.

Virginia

October 18, 2022, 7:26 PM