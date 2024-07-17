Who Got The Work

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe partner Jacob M. Heath has entered an appearance for OnlyFans, a social platform supporting creator monetization, and Fenix Internet LLC in a pending breach-of-contract class action. The complaint, filed June 20 in California Northern District Court by Gaw | Poe LLP, claims the defendant tricks its customers into making recurring payments violating prevailing auto-renewal laws. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:24-cv-03713, Doe 1 et al v. Fenix International Limited et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 17, 2024, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

John Doe 1

John Doe 2

Plaintiffs

Gaw | Poe LLP

Gaw Poe LLP

Defendants

Fenix International Limited

Fenix Internet LLC

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract