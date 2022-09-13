New Suit

Spencer Fane filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court targeting the state on behalf of a plaintiff required to register as a sex offender. The plaintiff claims the state has placed 'onerous restrictions' on his life, and falsely identified him as violent and unsafe to have around children. The plaintiff further asserts that his conviction preceded the state's current laws regarding sex offenders. The case is 3:22-cv-00712, Doe #12 v. Lee et al.

Government

September 13, 2022, 7:08 PM