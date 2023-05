Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Sephora and UnitedHealthcare Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, pertaining to the wrongful denial of rendered medical services, was filed by the Law Office of Jonathan A. Stieglitz on behalf of Kelly Dodson. The case is 2:23-cv-03938, Dodson v. Sephora USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 23, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Kelly Dodson

defendants

Sephora USA, Inc.

United Healthcare Services, Inc.

Does 1-10

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations