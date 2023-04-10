Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against medical billing company ExamWorks to Texas Western District Court. The suit, filed by Dale & Klein on behalf of physician Tyanna Dodson, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendant of fraudulently overbilling insurance companies on behalf of physicians, which exposes them to the risk of losing their medical licenses and other liabilities. The case is 1:23-cv-00401, Dodson v. ExamWorks LLC.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyanna Dodson, D.C.

defendants

Examworks, L.L.C.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute