Attorneys from Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Samsung Electronics in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent, was filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by Daignault Iyer LLP; Taft Stettinius & Hollister; and the Mort Law Firm on behalf of DoDots Licensing Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-06521, DoDots Licensing Solutions LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.

January 12, 2024, 10:23 AM

Plaintiffs

DoDots Licensing Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Lerner David Littenberg

The Mort Law Firm, PLLC

Daignault Iyer LLP

Hudnell Law Group PC

defendants

Best Buy Stores L.P.

Samsung Electronics America Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Best Buy Texas.com, LLC

Bestbuy.com LLC

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

Gillam & Smith, LLP

McKool Smith

Dowd Scheffell PLLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims