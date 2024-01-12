Attorneys from Fish & Richardson have entered appearances for Samsung Electronics in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent, was filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by Daignault Iyer LLP; Taft Stettinius & Hollister; and the Mort Law Firm on behalf of DoDots Licensing Solutions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-06521, DoDots Licensing Solutions LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
January 12, 2024, 10:23 AM