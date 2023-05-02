New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a trademark lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court seeking a declaration of non-infringement on behalf of dietary supplements seller Doctor's Best. The suit centers on defendant Nature's Way Products' underlying trademark infringement claims and cease-and-desist requests against the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00766, Doctor's Best Inc. v. Nature's Way Products, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 7:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Doctor's Best Inc.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Nature's Way Products, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims