New Suit - Contract

Subway franchisor Doctor's Associates LLC filed a petition to compel arbitration against franchisees Bhupinder Singh and Manjit Singh on Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint, filed by Wiggin & Dana, accuses the defendants of remaining on the premises and refusing to pay rent while still operating their Subway restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit seeks to arbitrate the defendants' counterclaims regarding the plaintiff's alleged renovation demands. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01220, Doctor's Associates LLC v. Singh et al.