New Suit - Trademark

Wiggin and Dana filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Eastern District Court on behalf of Subway restaurant franchisor Doctor's Associates and Subway IP. The suit targets George Hanna and Mina Hanna for allegedly continuing to use Subway marks and signage beyond the termination of a franchise agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07497, Doctor's Associates LLC et al v. Hanna et al.