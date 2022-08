Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden and Bass Berry & Sims on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Mid-America Conversion Services to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Miller on behalf of Deanna Dobson, who claims that she was wrongfully denied an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 5:22-cv-00210, Dobson v. Mid-America Conversion Services LLC.

Kentucky

August 16, 2022, 2:29 PM