Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was sued Friday in Minnesota District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Johnson Becker; DiCello Levitt; and Ben Crump Law on behalf of Reginald Dobson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02014, Dobson v. Medtronic USA, Inc. et al.

June 30, 2023, 7:18 PM

Reginald Dobson

Johnson Becker, PLLC

Medtronic USA, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination