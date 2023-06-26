Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDermott Will & Emery on Sunday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against American Broadcasting Company, the Walt Disney Company and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kalmanson Cohen PLLC on behalf of a Black female ABC News finance department employee who claims that she was forced out of the company in retaliation for speaking out about subjected race-based discrimination such as; failure to promote and inequality in pay. The case is 1:23-cv-05380, Dobney v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 26, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Venessa Dobney

defendants

American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Elizabeth Barrett

Richard McHale

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination