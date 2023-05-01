Who Got The Work

McDermott Will & Emery partners Kerry Alan Scanlon and Stephania C. Sanon have stepped in to defend ABC, The Walt Disney Company and other defendants against employment discrimination claims. The action was filed March 16 in New York Southern District Court by Kalmanson Cohen PLLC on behalf of Venessa Dobney, a former employee of the ABC News' Finance Department. Dobney, who is Black, alleges that she was paid less and treated less favorably than Caucasian colleagues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:23-cv-02282, Dobney v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 01, 2023, 10:09 AM

Venessa Dobney

Kalmanson Cohen, PLLC

American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Elizabeth Barrett

Richard McHale

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination