Who Got The Work

Jennifer S. Allen and Jonathon D. Bergman of Davis Graham & Stubbs have stepped in to represent Black Hills Corporation, Black Hills Exploration and Production Inc. and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in South Dakota District Court by Ogborn Mihm Quaintance on behalf of Roberto Dobles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange, is 5:22-cv-05078, Dobles v. Black Hills Corporation et al.

Energy

October 24, 2022, 5:04 AM