Amazon.com was sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of a former warehouse worker who contends that she was subjected to race discrimination as a Caucasian female. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05067, Dobbs v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

December 24, 2022, 10:03 AM