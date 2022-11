News From Law.com

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe in Dobbs on June 26, immediately private practice lawyers entered the fray, devoting large amounts of time to help protect the reproductive rights of women around the country. Between July 1 and October 31, total pro bono hours committed to the cause ballooned almost five-fold at Arnold & Porter. At Boies Schiller, an estimated $1 million was invested into protecting reproductive rights. At Lowenstein, pro bono hours shot up 156%.

November 22, 2022, 4:56 PM