Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Godfrey & Kahn on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Pierce Manufacturing to Iowa Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by the Law Office of Charles M. Thomson on behalf of DoALL Co. d/b/a DGI Supply. The case is 6:23-cv-02066, DoALL Co. v. Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 04, 2023, 8:53 PM

Plaintiffs

DoAll Company

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Charles M Thomson

defendants

Pierce Manufacturing, Inc

defendant counsels

Godfrey & Kahn

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract