New Suit

Pfizer was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court in connection with its Breakthrough Fellowship program. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Do No Harm, a membership organization focused on protecting health care from 'divisive and discriminatory ideologies,' contends that the fellowship is racially discriminatory as it excludes White and Asian-American applicants. Do No Harm is backed by Consovoy McCarthy PLLC and attorney Dennis Saffran. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07908, Do No Harm v. Pfizer Inc.