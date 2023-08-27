Do I Need to Worry? Law Firm Trade Practices See More Client...

News From Law.com

Big Law national security and trade practices are increasingly answering client questions about President Biden's new order aimed at restricting American investment in Chinese semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. National security and investment practice leaders say they have gotten inquiries from clients interested in how the proposed regulations will be implemented. However, lawyers cautioned that the scope of the impact on investment and its enforcement is likely not to be seen until the rules are finalized.

August 27, 2023, 6:00 PM

