Who determines standards of health care in Georgia? According to Dr. Carrie Ciwak, an OB-GYN and a plaintiff in "SisterSong v. Kemp," the lawsuit challenging Georgia's six-week abortion ban, the answer isn't clear. Panelists at the Georgia Bar, Media and Judiciary Conference discussed the political, medical and legal future of abortion in Georgia, offering a possible look into the undecided future of the state's abortion ban.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 3:21 PM