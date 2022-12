News From Law.com

Based on a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, NYSRPA v. Bruen, a Western District of Texas court struck down a federal law prohibiting access to guns if those people are subject to domestic violence protection orders.In this highly unusual ruling, the court reasoned that it was compelled to question the constitutionality of firearm regulation in the United States in a post-Bruen world.

Texas

December 27, 2022, 7:01 AM