New Suit - Trademark

DNA Diagnostics Center Inc., developer of the 'Peekaboo' early gender testing kit, sued Gateway Genomics LLC for false advertising on Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by McDonald Hopkins, accuses the Gateway of disparaging the plaintiff's 'Peekaboo' test in a communication to over 800 customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00552, DNA Diagnostics Center, Inc. v. Gateway Genomics, LLC.

Health Care

September 24, 2022, 5:27 PM