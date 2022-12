New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a fire, was brought by Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard on behalf of DMJ Holding. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01070, DMJ Holding LLC v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 6:25 PM