New Suit - Contract

Adams and Reese filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of DMC Builders Inc. d/b/a TDC Construction. The complaint seeks to recoup a $100,000 signing bonus given to former DMC vice president of construction, George Vomvolakis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01360, Dmc Builders, Inc. v. Vomvolakis.

Construction & Engineering

November 30, 2022, 5:32 AM