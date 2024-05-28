Blake N. Humphrey of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Gray Media Group and Nexstar Media in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 12 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Jenkins Fenstermaker on behalf of DM Motor, contends that Gray Media Group, Nexstar Media and other defendants created and aired television ads which misappropriate original content that the plaintiff had created to promote its dealership. Co-defendant EffecTV is represented by Ballard Spahr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, is 3:24-cv-00192, DM Motor, Inc. v. Black Bear Pac, Inc. et al.
Telecommunications
May 28, 2024, 11:02 AM