Who Got The Work

Blake N. Humphrey of Frost Brown Todd has entered an appearance for Gray Media Group and Nexstar Media in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 12 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Jenkins Fenstermaker on behalf of DM Motor, contends that Gray Media Group, Nexstar Media and other defendants created and aired television ads which misappropriate original content that the plaintiff had created to promote its dealership. Co-defendant EffecTV is represented by Ballard Spahr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers, is 3:24-cv-00192, DM Motor, Inc. v. Black Bear Pac, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

May 28, 2024, 11:02 AM

Plaintiffs

DM Motor, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jenkins Fenstermaker

defendants

DirecTV, LLC

A4 Media, LLC

Ad Systems, Inc.

Black Bear Pac, Inc.

EffecTV

Gray Media Group, Inc.

Morrisey 2024, Inc.

Nexstar Media Inc.

Thomas Broadcast Co.

Wchs Licensee, LLC

defendant counsels

Bailey Wyant

Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso

Ballard Spahr

Frost Brown Todd

William V. DePaulo

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims