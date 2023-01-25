Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker McKenzie on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), a technology company focused on payment processing, financial software and other services, and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Igbokwe PLLC on behalf of Doug McAllister, McAllister Acceptance Corporation and other plaintiffs, accuses FIS of intentionally misappropriating the plaintiffs' integration of third-party Credit Management Solutions Inc.'s (CMSI) technology into its business system and applying it to its 'Autosuite' product after FIS was contracted by the plaintiffs to specifically build an auto fintech platform using confidential and trade secret information. The case is 1:23-cv-00617, DM Manager LLC et al v. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

January 25, 2023, 6:35 AM