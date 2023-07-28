New Suit - Real Property

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in the Virgin Islands District Court on behalf of DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. The suit pursues claims against the Estate of Mable Harrigan and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00032, DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc. v. Floyd et al.

Virgin Islands

July 28, 2023, 6:20 AM

Plaintiffs

DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

defendants

Any And All Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees, Creditors, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Trustees And All Other Parties Claiming An Interest By, Through, Under OR Against The Estate Of Mable Harri

Anya Gwelyn Floyd

J.S., A Minor Child In The Care Of His Mother And Natural Guardian, Gemma Junella Ashly

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action