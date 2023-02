New Suit

Arch Specialty Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Middle District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim, was brought by Long & Long on behalf of DLH Carrington Park and DLH Properties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00106, Dlh Properties, LLC et al v. Arch Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 3:57 PM