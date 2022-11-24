New Suit

Foulston Siefkin filed a complaint for declaratory relief Wednesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Dlayal Holdings. The complaint seeks to declare that Dlayal Holdings is the sole member of Oasis, a real property management company. According to the suit, ownership interests were transferred to Dlayal in 2001 and 2018 by non-parties ATC Trustees (Caymans) Ltd. and Fahad Al Nowaiser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01265, Dlayal Holdings v. Gracey et al.

Real Estate

November 24, 2022, 7:39 AM