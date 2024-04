News From Law.com International

DLA Piper is opening its fifth German office in the city of Düsseldorf.The operation, which launches on April 15, will work alongside the firm's offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne and Munich, the newest of which opened back in 2007. The firm has a headcount of approximately 290 lawyers in Germany.

April 04, 2024, 10:31 AM

