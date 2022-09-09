DLA Piper Takes ArentFox Metaverse and Digital Assets Leader...

News From Law.com

As demand for web3 expertise continues to balloon, DLA Piper has brought on James Williams, the leader of ArentFox Schiff's metaverse, blockchain and digital assets practice. The move is the latest in a series of Big Law growth initiaatives directed at the fintech sector. This week alone, Jones Day announced it would launch a fintech accelerator in Northern California, and Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian continued its push in the sector with the addition of a three-time fintech general counsel.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 7:18 PM