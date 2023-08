News From Law.com

Shearman & Sterling emerging growth partners Alan Bickerstaff and Cassandra Cuellar have moved to DLA Piper's Austin office, which is expanding its national emerging growth and venture capital practice. Bickerstaff, who will serve as Head of Texas Emerging Growth, and Cuellar joined DLA as partners in Austin on Wednesday.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 03, 2023, 12:37 PM

nature of claim: /