DLA Piper Lands Former Pa. Federal Prosecutor in Wilmington ...

DLA Piper's Wilmington, Delaware, office has gained a former federal prosecutor in Michelle Morgan, who departed her role at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania at the end of September to help expand the firm's litigation capabilities. Morgan, a former assistant U.S. attorney who most recently served as chief of the corruption and civil rights section at the Eastern District office, said she intends to deploy her more than 20 years of experience in not only white-collar government investigations but also for DLA's clients across a variety of sectors—life sciences, health care and technology, among others.

October 11, 2022, 6:10 PM