DLA Piper's Brussels office has hired a trade lawyer from Gide Loyrette Nouel's Brussels office, just a few days after a key new EU instrument kicked in to prevent foreign subsidies from distorting competition in the 27-member bloc. Anna Dias, an international trade partner, was selected as one of Law.com International's continental Europe's 25 rising stars just a few weeks ago.

July 17, 2023, 1:52 PM

