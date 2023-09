News From Law.com

Darren Patz, a lobbyist in Florida's healthcare space for two decades, is joining DLA Piper just four months after starting his own firm Patz Government Strategies. Before starting his firm, Patz left his job as an executive at pediatric care provider Pediatrix, formerly known as Mednax, where he worked for almost 20 years. Before that he was an attorney at McDermott Will & Emery for nearly five years.

Health Care

September 21, 2023, 3:36 PM

