DLA Piper has expanded its Securities and Exchange Commission and capital markets practice by hiring SEC veteran and White & Case partner Era Anagnosti as a partner in Washington, D.C. And in other Big Law hires involving lawyers with a background at government regulatory agencies, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton recently hired two Willkie Farr & Gallagher lawyers in D.C. who do broker-dealer and exchange regulatory work.

February 28, 2023, 3:46 PM