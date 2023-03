News From Law.com

DLA Piper on Monday announced the hiring of chief data scientist Bennett Borden, who arrives from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath with a team of roughly 10 data scientists.The firm also announced the formation of an artificial intelligence and data analytics practice, which includes Borden's team and existing attorneys focused on helping clients implement AI systems and navigate regulatory hurdles.

March 06, 2023, 9:50 AM