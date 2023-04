Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sills Cummis & Gross on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Citibank to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Sim & DePaola on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming wrongful closure of their bank account and seizure of funds. The case is 1:23-cv-02621, Djavodov et al v. Citibank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 3:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Gulchekhra Yunusova

Sherzod Djavodov

defendants

Citibank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Sills Cummis & Gross

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract