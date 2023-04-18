Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Halliburton, Baker Hughes and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Talbot Carmouche & Marcello and the Knoll Law Firm on behalf of roughly 50 plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of contaminating the groundwater surrounding a Dresser Industries manufacturing facility in Pineville, Louisiana, with hazardous chemicals. The case is 1:23-cv-00508, D&J Investments of Cenla LLC et al. v. Baker-Hughes et al.

Energy

April 18, 2023, 7:25 PM

