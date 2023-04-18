Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Halliburton, Baker Hughes and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Talbot Carmouche & Marcello and the Knoll Law Firm on behalf of roughly 50 plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of contaminating the groundwater surrounding a Dresser Industries manufacturing facility in Pineville, Louisiana, with hazardous chemicals. The case is 1:23-cv-00508, D&J Investments of Cenla LLC et al. v. Baker-Hughes et al.

Energy

April 18, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Overfield

Andrew Garsaud

Angela Waggener

Arthur Waller

Autumn Shirah

Barfield Insurance Agency L L C

Bridget R Taylor

Cassandra S Carmouche

Cayse Collision Repair L L C

Charles M Smith

Clyde M Todd, Jr

Colfax Banking Company

D&J Investments of Cenla, LLC

Daniel L Webb

Darwin Oliver Arrington

David W Chesser, Sr

Deborah H Greer

Denise White

Derrick J Malone

Ellen Gaspard

Ellis Nick

Emural Cook

Gary K Ermatinger

Inspirational Properties, LLC

Jack Jr Cooper

James A Methvin

James Benedict

James Hodges

James W Greer, Jr

Jennifer Long

Jim Adams

John S Tucker

Johnny Gilley

Latonnia G Downs

Mark A Peterson

Michael Guillory

Michael S Cerami

Nicholas E Thompson

Peter W Gardner

Randy L Wilkerson

Rapides Investments L L C

Richard Bardwell

Sandra J Fountain

Sandra K Shirah

Sandra Nagle

Shane Morgan

Sherry J Taylor

Sherry S Daniels

Susan C Gauthier

Teresa B Drexel

defendants

Halliburton Energy Services Inc

Baker Hughes a G E Co L L C

Baker Hughes Energy Services L L C

Dresser Inc

Dresser R E L L C

GE Oil & Gas, LLC

Ghd Services, Inc.

Stantec Consulting Services Inc

State of Louisiana, through the Department of Environmental Quality

State of Louisiana, through the Office of Risk Management

defendant counsels

Taylorporter

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference