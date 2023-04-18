Removed To Federal Court
Attorneys at Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips on Tuesday removed an environmental lawsuit against Halliburton, Baker Hughes and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, filed by Talbot Carmouche & Marcello and the Knoll Law Firm on behalf of roughly 50 plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of contaminating the groundwater surrounding a Dresser Industries manufacturing facility in Pineville, Louisiana, with hazardous chemicals. The case is 1:23-cv-00508, D&J Investments of Cenla LLC et al. v. Baker-Hughes et al.
Energy
April 18, 2023, 7:25 PM
Plaintiffs
- Amy Overfield
- Andrew Garsaud
- Angela Waggener
- Arthur Waller
- Autumn Shirah
- Barfield Insurance Agency L L C
- Bridget R Taylor
- Cassandra S Carmouche
- Cayse Collision Repair L L C
- Charles M Smith
- Clyde M Todd, Jr
- Colfax Banking Company
- D&J Investments of Cenla, LLC
- Daniel L Webb
- Darwin Oliver Arrington
- David W Chesser, Sr
- Deborah H Greer
- Denise White
- Derrick J Malone
- Ellen Gaspard
- Ellis Nick
- Emural Cook
- Gary K Ermatinger
- Inspirational Properties, LLC
- Jack Jr Cooper
- James A Methvin
- James Benedict
- James Hodges
- James W Greer, Jr
- Jennifer Long
- Jim Adams
- John S Tucker
- Johnny Gilley
- Latonnia G Downs
- Mark A Peterson
- Michael Guillory
- Michael S Cerami
- Nicholas E Thompson
- Peter W Gardner
- Randy L Wilkerson
- Rapides Investments L L C
- Richard Bardwell
- Sandra J Fountain
- Sandra K Shirah
- Sandra Nagle
- Shane Morgan
- Sherry J Taylor
- Sherry S Daniels
- Susan C Gauthier
- Teresa B Drexel
defendants
- Halliburton Energy Services Inc
- Baker Hughes a G E Co L L C
- Baker Hughes Energy Services L L C
- Dresser Inc
- Dresser R E L L C
- GE Oil & Gas, LLC
- Ghd Services, Inc.
- Stantec Consulting Services Inc
- State of Louisiana, through the Department of Environmental Quality
- State of Louisiana, through the Office of Risk Management
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference