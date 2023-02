Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Minact Inc. for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Stolarz Law Firm on behalf of a student leadership coordinator who contends that she was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave. The case is 1:23-cv-00463, Dixon v. Minact, Inc.

Business Services

February 21, 2023, 4:13 PM