Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sessions, Israel & Shartle on Monday removed a lawsuit against Citibank, First National Collection Bureau Inc. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by attorney Kim A. Bodnar on behalf of Gladys M. Dixon. The case is 2:23-cv-00031, Dixon v. First National Collection Bureau, Inc. et al.