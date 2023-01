Who Got The Work

Terrence J. Fleming and Devin T. Driscoll of Fredrikson & Byron have stepped in to represent Charles Schwab, a financial services holding company, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 17 in Minnesota District Court by a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, is 0:22-cv-02933, Dixon v. Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

January 03, 2023, 4:40 AM