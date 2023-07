Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against CardWorks Servicing to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Smith Feddeler & Smith on behalf of a former collections agent. The case is 6:23-cv-01366, Dixon v. Cardworks Servicing LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 5:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Dixon

defendants

Cardworks Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA