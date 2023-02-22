New Suit - Employment

Booz Allen Hamilton and Ian Evan & Alexander d/b/a EverWatch were hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig on behalf of Gregory L. Dixon, alleges that the defendants mischaracterized the plaintiff's termination as a 'resignation' in order to avoid making severance payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00483, Dixon v. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. et al.

February 22, 2023, 3:00 PM