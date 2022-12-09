Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liskow & Lewis on Friday removed a construction class action against D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, and HVAC installer Bell Mechanical to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Unglesby Law Firm, Fayard & Honeycutt and the Law Office of Lance C. Beal on behalf of homeowners whose dwellings contain mold or mildew due to alleged construction defects. The case is 3:22-cv-01005, Dixon et al. v. D.R. Horton Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 09, 2022, 4:26 PM