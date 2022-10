New Suit - Patent

Vizio, the smart-TV maker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Tensegrity Law Group on behalf of Divx LLC, asserts three patents related to a method for producing and decrypting a protected stream of compressed video content. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01955, Divx, LLC v. Vizio, Inc.

Technology

October 25, 2022, 5:25 AM