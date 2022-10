New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Tensegrity Law Group on behalf of DivX LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01201, DivX, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc.

October 24, 2022, 7:46 PM