Divvying the Bitcoin: Courts Grapple With Cryptocurrencys Fl...

It's new territory for lawyers in divorce and other cases where bitcoin assets need to be split. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal took up the matter, ruling in favor of an appellant seeking clarification on bitcoin division, and answering in part: How does the court treat that asset? What does the court do with a wildly fluctuating asset? At issue, on appeal, litigant Daniela Souto Coe, argued to the appellate court that her now ex-husband, Reinier Nicolaas Rautenberg, should not have gotten an equal amount of bitcoin in their divorce. Also at the heart of the issue: administrative costs related to the digital currency.

Cryptocurrency

February 21, 2023, 6:17 PM